Pension in 2027: how many years of insurance experience are needed to retire at 60, 63, and 65 years

Starting next year, Ukrainians will need at least 34 years of insurance experience to retire at 60.

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In Ukraine, the requirements for the length of insurance experience that entitles one to an age pension are gradually being tightened.

Starting next year, to retire at 60 years old, it will be necessary to have at least 34 years of insurance experience. This requirement will increase further and will be at least 35 years in 2028.

After 2028, no increase in the minimum insurance experience is currently planned. At the same time, it is unknown how long these criteria will remain in effect.

Starting next year, the right to an age pension will be determined depending on the available insurance experience:

at 60 years – with at least 34 years of insurance experience;

at 63 years – if the insurance experience is between 24 and 34 years;

at 65 years – with 15 to 24 years of insurance experience.

Persons who do not have the minimum required 15 years of insurance experience will not be able to receive an age pension. In such cases, they will have the right to apply for state social assistance, but its assignment will depend on compliance with the legislation and established criteria.

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