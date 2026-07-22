“YeOselya” for IDPs: Ukraine changed mortgage conditions and simplified registration

Internally displaced persons without their own housing or with housing smaller than the normative area can continue to use the basic 7% rate.

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Ukraine has updated the conditions of the state affordable mortgage lending program “YeOselya.” From July 17, 2026, changes came into effect that concern, in particular, internally displaced persons — for them, housing requirements were revised and certain registration procedures simplified.

The relevant changes are provided by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 794.

For internally displaced persons who do not have their own housing or own housing smaller than the established normative area, the lending conditions remain the same.

The preferential rate under the “YeOselya” program for this category is 7% per annum.

The updated rules provide several simplifications for borrowers:

the normative housing area that can be purchased under the program was revised;

the income verification procedure was simplified;

guarantors who are not family members of the borrower are now allowed.

Previously, the last condition could limit the participation of some applicants in the program.

Separate innovations are provided for war veterans, combatants, and families of fallen defenders of Ukraine.

For the first time, they received the opportunity to arrange a mortgage at a rate of 3% per annum. Previously, the rate for this category was 7%.

In addition, veterans and families of fallen defenders can receive compensation for the down payment — up to 420 thousand hryvnias provided the housing cost does not exceed 2 million hryvnias.

The updated conditions of the “YeOselya” program have been in effect since July 17, 2026. At the same time, they do not apply to loans issued earlier, except for cases provided by the transitional provisions of the program.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", from July 17, veterans, people with disabilities due to the war, combatants, and family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine can use the state affordable housing lending program “YeOselya” on preferential terms. Loans will be provided at 3% per annum, reminded the Kharkiv Regional Military Commissariat and Social Protection.

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