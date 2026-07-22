The Cabinet Will Conduct a Rapid Analysis of All Ministries Regarding the Implementation of Budget Programmes

Serhiy Koretskyi will conduct a rapid analysis to verify the current state of affairs.

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Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi announced that he had instructed that proposals be prepared by 27 July for a rapid analysis of all ministries. This analysis will verify the current state of affairs, including the implementation of budget programmes, resilience plans, and other areas of work.

According to Koretskyi, the State Audit Service may be involved if necessary.

He stated: "In addition, within two weeks, each ministry must submit proposals regarding the updating of commissions, committees, working groups, coordination centres, and other auxiliary bodies — updating their composition, reformatting them, or liquidating them if further work is deemed impractical."

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