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The Cabinet Will Conduct a Rapid Analysis of All Ministries Regarding the Implementation of Budget Programmes

20:43, 22 July 2026 85
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Serhiy Koretskyi will conduct a rapid analysis to verify the current state of affairs.
The Cabinet Will Conduct a Rapid Analysis of All Ministries Regarding the Implementation of Budget Programmes
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Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi announced that he had instructed that proposals be prepared by 27 July for a rapid analysis of all ministries. This analysis will verify the current state of affairs, including the implementation of budget programmes, resilience plans, and other areas of work.

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According to Koretskyi, the State Audit Service may be involved if necessary.

He stated: "In addition, within two weeks, each ministry must submit proposals regarding the updating of commissions, committees, working groups, coordination centres, and other auxiliary bodies — updating their composition, reformatting them, or liquidating them if further work is deemed impractical."

 

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