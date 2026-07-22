One candidate confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Lviv Court of Appeal — HQCJ

HQCJ: interviews were conducted with 53 candidates for the Lviv Court of Appeal.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine on July 22, in a plenary session, the issue of confirming the ability of two female candidates for the position of judge to administer justice in the appellate general court was considered.

Oksana Hryhorivna Panchak confirmed her ability to administer justice in the Lviv Court of Appeal.

Nataliya Oleksandrivna Shcherbyna did not confirm her ability to administer justice in the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 41 candidates for the Dnipro Court of Appeal: 26 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 12 candidates did not confirm, and 3 candidates are awaiting an interview in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from participation.

Interviews were conducted with 53 candidates for the Lviv Court of Appeal: 42 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice in the appellate general court, 10 did not confirm, and 1 candidate will have an interview in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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