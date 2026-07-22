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Refugees Can Receive Ukrainian Pension in Poland: How to Arrange It

21:34, 22 July 2026 141
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To receive a Ukrainian pension in a bank account in Poland, it is necessary to contact the Polish Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) and submit an application using form ETR-U.
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Ukrainian pensioners who have moved to Poland can continue to receive the pension assigned in Ukraine or apply for it if they have reached retirement age while staying abroad. This possibility is provided by the Social Security Agreement between Ukraine and Poland dated May 18, 2012.

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To transfer an already assigned Ukrainian pension to a bank account in Poland, it is necessary to contact the Polish Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) and submit an application using form ETR-U.

The application must be accompanied by a Ukrainian citizen’s passport, the taxpayer identification number (RNOCPP), a document confirming residence in Poland (residence card, Polish ID card, or UKR PESEL status certificate), as well as a certificate from a Polish bank with IBAN account details in EUR format.

Payments are made quarterly in euros to a Polish bank account. The pension amount is determined according to Ukrainian legislation, but without certain age-related compensatory allowances.

To continue payments, pensioners must annually confirm they are alive by December 31. For this, a corresponding application must be submitted to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, certified by the Polish social insurance authority (ZUS), a notary, or the Ukrainian consulate.

If the document is not submitted by the end of the year, pension payments will be suspended from the first quarter of the following year.

Also, Ukrainians who have reached retirement age while living in Poland can apply to the local ZUS office to arrange a pension based on insurance periods acquired in Ukraine. For this, it is necessary to submit an application using form PL-UA 7, passport, RNOCPP, and documents confirming insurance periods, including employment record book, diploma of full-time education, or military ID.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", from July 1, the annual application phase started in Poland under the Dobry start ("Good Start") program, which provides one-time financial assistance of 300 zlotys (approximately 3,500 UAH) per child to families. The funds are intended for preparation for the new school year, including the purchase of school supplies.

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