A Scheme for Forging DURACELL Batteries Was Uncovered in Lviv Region

The case against three participants of the scheme has been sent to court.

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An indictment has been sent to court against three individuals who are alleged to have organised the production and sale of counterfeit batteries, illegally using the DURACELL trademark, in the Lviv region.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the investigation established that between 2024 and 2025, the group imported over 1.4 million unmarked batteries into Ukraine. They then used special equipment to apply well-known trademark labels, including DURACELL, packaged the batteries, and sold them as original products.

Law enforcement officials documented the production of at least 119,200 counterfeit batteries bearing the DURACELL trademark. Preliminary estimates suggest the rights holder incurred damages exceeding UAH 5 million.

During searches, over 160,000 batteries, along with marking equipment and packaging materials bearing trademark labels, were seized.

The three accused will be prosecuted for the illegal use of a trademark for goods and services, committed by a group of persons through prior conspiracy, causing material damage on a particularly large scale (Part 3, Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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