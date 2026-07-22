  1. In Ukraine

In Kyiv, a man opened fire in a supermarket in Obolon

22:00, 22 July 2026 143
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During an argument, a man took out a pneumatic pistol and fired towards a security guard.
In Kyiv, a man opened fire in a supermarket in Obolon
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who caused a conflict in a supermarket and fired a shot towards a security employee. The man was intoxicated and used a pneumatic pistol.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the police, the incident occurred in one of the supermarkets on Pivnichna Street in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Law enforcement established that a 35-year-old Kyiv resident, while intoxicated, entered the store and began provoking a conflict with the employees. During the argument, the man took out a pneumatic pistol and fired towards the security guard.

The police detained the suspect under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During the detention, the pneumatic pistol was confiscated from him.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism with the use of an object specially adapted to inflict bodily harm.

The man now faces imprisonment for up to seven years.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

 

Popular news

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 9k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 11k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 16k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 5k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 9k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Owners of unauthorized constructions risk ending up with nothing: selling or inheriting is impossible, and compensation under “eRecovery” is not provided

When an unauthorized construction can be legalized through a simplified procedure, when the construction amnesty applies, and in which cases a much more complicated process must be followed.

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Criminal Code of the Future: Working Group to Submit the Draft of the Largest Criminal Law Reform to the President

9 degrees of severity and 5 types of punishments: analyzing the new structure of the criminal law.

The High Council of Justice found violations in a series of decisions on determining the place of residence of children with the father: the judge was punished

Judge Oleg Ivanytsky of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region systematically determined the place of residence of children with the father without proper verification of circumstances.

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

The bill proposes to regulate the circulation of private museum collections, introduce their state expertise and registration, as well as strengthen liability for violations in this area.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]