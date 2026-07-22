In Kyiv, a man opened fire in a supermarket in Obolon

During an argument, a man took out a pneumatic pistol and fired towards a security guard.

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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who caused a conflict in a supermarket and fired a shot towards a security employee. The man was intoxicated and used a pneumatic pistol.

According to the police, the incident occurred in one of the supermarkets on Pivnichna Street in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Law enforcement established that a 35-year-old Kyiv resident, while intoxicated, entered the store and began provoking a conflict with the employees. During the argument, the man took out a pneumatic pistol and fired towards the security guard.

The police detained the suspect under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During the detention, the pneumatic pistol was confiscated from him.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism with the use of an object specially adapted to inflict bodily harm.

The man now faces imprisonment for up to seven years.

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