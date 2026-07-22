Not only a family doctor: who else can issue a medical certificate of temporary disability

In case a patient is hospitalized due to illness or injury, the medical certificate of temporary disability is issued by the attending physician of the inpatient facility.

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A medical certificate of temporary disability (MCTD) can be issued not only by a family doctor or therapist. A doctor providing care to a patient in inpatient conditions also has the right to issue such a certificate—if the medical examination establishes the fact of temporary disability.

The Ministry of Health reminded that the common belief that MCTD can only be issued by primary care physicians is incorrect.

If a patient is in the hospital due to illness or injury, the certificate of temporary disability is issued by the doctor directly treating the patient. Such MCTD can be issued until the expected end of the case, but for no more than 30 calendar days.

After discharge from the inpatient facility, if the patient needs to continue treatment on an outpatient basis, the doctor can issue the MCTD for an additional period of up to three calendar days—to facilitate the transition to further treatment at the place of residence.

The doctor may also take into account travel time to another medical institution if the patient is referred for consultation, examination, or continuation of treatment. In such cases, travel time of up to one calendar day may be considered.

During rehabilitation in inpatient conditions, the medical certificate is issued by the attending physician of the rehabilitation facility, department, or unit. Initially, it can be issued for a maximum of 30 days with the possibility of extension for the entire rehabilitation period.

Separate rules apply for cases of caring for sick children or family members.

In particular, when caring for a child under 14 years old, the MCTD can be issued:

for up to 14 calendar days during outpatient treatment;

for the entire period of joint stay if the child is hospitalized or undergoing treatment in a sanatorium-resort facility.

If it concerns caring for a sick family member, the certificate is issued for up to three calendar days, and in exceptional cases—for up to seven.

In cases of orthopedic prosthetics, the medical certificate is issued by the inpatient doctor where the patient receives specialized care. The document is issued for the entire period of stay in the inpatient facility for necessary treatment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Kherson region explained the difference between a medical certificate of temporary disability and an electronic disability certificate and how they are generated in the system.

It is noted that in case of illness, the patient contacts a doctor who establishes the fact of temporary disability and issues a medical certificate in the Medical Certificates Registry within the electronic healthcare system.