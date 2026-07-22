  1. In Ukraine

Not only a family doctor: who else can issue a medical certificate of temporary disability

20:04, 22 July 2026 191
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In case a patient is hospitalized due to illness or injury, the medical certificate of temporary disability is issued by the attending physician of the inpatient facility.
Not only a family doctor: who else can issue a medical certificate of temporary disability
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A medical certificate of temporary disability (MCTD) can be issued not only by a family doctor or therapist. A doctor providing care to a patient in inpatient conditions also has the right to issue such a certificate—if the medical examination establishes the fact of temporary disability.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Ministry of Health reminded that the common belief that MCTD can only be issued by primary care physicians is incorrect.

If a patient is in the hospital due to illness or injury, the certificate of temporary disability is issued by the doctor directly treating the patient. Such MCTD can be issued until the expected end of the case, but for no more than 30 calendar days.

After discharge from the inpatient facility, if the patient needs to continue treatment on an outpatient basis, the doctor can issue the MCTD for an additional period of up to three calendar days—to facilitate the transition to further treatment at the place of residence.

The doctor may also take into account travel time to another medical institution if the patient is referred for consultation, examination, or continuation of treatment. In such cases, travel time of up to one calendar day may be considered.

During rehabilitation in inpatient conditions, the medical certificate is issued by the attending physician of the rehabilitation facility, department, or unit. Initially, it can be issued for a maximum of 30 days with the possibility of extension for the entire rehabilitation period.

Separate rules apply for cases of caring for sick children or family members.

In particular, when caring for a child under 14 years old, the MCTD can be issued:

  • for up to 14 calendar days during outpatient treatment;
  • for the entire period of joint stay if the child is hospitalized or undergoing treatment in a sanatorium-resort facility.

If it concerns caring for a sick family member, the certificate is issued for up to three calendar days, and in exceptional cases—for up to seven.

In cases of orthopedic prosthetics, the medical certificate is issued by the inpatient doctor where the patient receives specialized care. The document is issued for the entire period of stay in the inpatient facility for necessary treatment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper"the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Kherson region explained the difference between a medical certificate of temporary disability and an electronic disability certificate and how they are generated in the system.

It is noted that in case of illness, the patient contacts a doctor who establishes the fact of temporary disability and issues a medical certificate in the Medical Certificates Registry within the electronic healthcare system.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 9k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 10k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 16k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 5k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 9k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Owners of unauthorized constructions risk ending up with nothing: selling or inheriting is impossible, and compensation under “eRecovery” is not provided

When an unauthorized construction can be legalized through a simplified procedure, when the construction amnesty applies, and in which cases a much more complicated process must be followed.

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Criminal Code of the Future: Working Group to Submit the Draft of the Largest Criminal Law Reform to the President

9 degrees of severity and 5 types of punishments: analyzing the new structure of the criminal law.

The High Council of Justice found violations in a series of decisions on determining the place of residence of children with the father: the judge was punished

Judge Oleg Ivanytsky of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region systematically determined the place of residence of children with the father without proper verification of circumstances.

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

The bill proposes to regulate the circulation of private museum collections, introduce their state expertise and registration, as well as strengthen liability for violations in this area.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]