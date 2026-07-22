Zelensky Held Talks with Witkoff and Kushner: Discussed the Issue of Ending the War

The parties discussed ideas to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special representatives of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

According to a source familiar with the conversation, the parties discussed ideas to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later confirmed the conversation.

He stated, "A good and important conversation about how to activate diplomacy and bring peace closer. Peace is needed – peace with dignity, and Ukraine has long been ready for this. Our teams remain in close contact, in particular, to continue working on everything discussed. Thanks to Steve and Jared for their personal efforts for peace. Grateful to President Trump and the American people for their unwavering support."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that no deadline had been set for the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

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