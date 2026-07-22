Military personnel can apply for health recovery assistance through Army+: how to submit a report

The amount of this payment equals one month's monetary allowance.

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Ukrainian servicemen can quickly apply for financial assistance for health recovery through the Army+ app. The electronic report allows avoiding paperwork and submitting documents online.

As reminded by the Kyiv TCC and SP, every serviceman has the right to receive such a payment once a year. Its amount equals one month’s monetary allowance.

Assistance can be obtained in two cases:

during annual main leave — fully or for its second part;

without taking leave — by report during the current year based on the order of the military unit commander.

Previously, servicemen had to submit paper applications and wait for document approval. Now, the payment can be arranged through the Army+ app.

To apply for assistance, you need to:

Open the Army+ app and go to the "Services" section. Select the "Reports" item. In the list of categories, choose the "Payments" section. Click "Financial assistance for health recovery." Review the payment conditions and click "Create report." Confirm that assistance has not been received in the current year. Fill in military data: military unit, commander’s position, rank, and serviceman’s position. Indicate the Army ID of the immediate commander who must approve the document. Check the information and sign the report.

After submission, the document will appear in the "My reports" and "Under review" sections. There, the serviceman can track the application status — whether the commander has viewed and approved it.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published clarifications regarding the accrual of additional rewards to servicemen, payments under motivational contracts, and monetary allowances for military personnel serving outside combat zones.

The ministry emphasized that Resolution No. 768 does not provide for simultaneous payment of an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias together with rewards of 30,000 or 50,000 hryvnias. If a serviceman is entitled to several additional rewards, only one is paid — the one with the larger amount. The additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias is primarily intended for those servicemen who do not receive other supplements established by the resolution.