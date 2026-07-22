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You may be denied entry to the metro with a suitcase without payment: what passengers should do

19:26, 22 July 2026 61
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Not all luggage can be carried free of charge in the Kyiv metro.
You may be denied entry to the metro with a suitcase without payment: what passengers should do
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As the summer vacation season is in full swing, more and more passengers are traveling with suitcases. At the same time, the Kyiv Metro reminds that not all suitcases can be allowed free of charge, and if you are stopped at the turnstile, the luggage must be paid for.

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Items carried by passengers can be conditionally divided into three categories: luggage, long items, and bulky items. At the checkpoint, the employee visually determines whether the luggage is hand luggage or a long item. If necessary, measurements are taken.

Free of charge transportation is allowed for:

  • luggage (suitcases, containers, cages, children’s scooters) that does not exceed a total of 120 cm in three dimensions (length, width, height);
  • long items (fishing rods, curtain rods, baseboards, tree seedlings) that do not exceed 150 cm;
  • bulky items (stationery tubes, rolls, wallpaper, carpets, linoleum) with a diameter up to 10 cm and a height up to 100 cm.

Luggage must be paid for if:

  • the dimensions exceed the free transportation limit but do not exceed the prohibited size, such luggage must be paid for at the established fare for one trip;
  • if the passenger has the right to privileged travel in the metro, they must pay for the transportation of their luggage.

It is prohibited to transport:

  • luggage with dimensions totaling more than 200 cm in three measurements;
  • long items exceeding 220 cm;
  • bulky items (rolls) with dimensions exceeding 15 cm in diameter and 170 cm in length.

As noted, the size of luggage is limited solely for safety reasons, since many metro stations are equipped with escalators. It is also important to consider the small size of the car and transfer hubs with large passenger flows.

Luggage must be properly packaged: in covers, boxes, stretch film, polyethylene bags, etc. Lack of packaging is one of the most common mistakes when transporting luggage or hand luggage.

Besides the usual suitcases, passengers of the capital’s metro occasionally transport rather unusual items: linoleum, car bumpers, metal barrels, mattresses, televisions, mini refrigerators, plants of various kinds. Regardless of what the passenger is transporting, all items must comply with the established size requirements and be properly packaged.

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