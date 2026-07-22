Volodymyr Zelenskyy Met with the US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, commander of the NATO Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with the US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, and with the commander of the NATO Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.

"A good conversation, primarily about how to protect Ukrainian skies by increasing the supply of interceptors for Patriots within the PURL framework. This is currently a key priority because massive Russian strikes continue unabated. We also discussed the bilateral defence partnership between the US and Ukraine: the implementation of President Trump’s decision, made in Ankara, to grant Ukraine a licence to produce Patriots, as well as the Drone Deal, which our teams are currently working on. This has real potential, and we hope to finalise it soon," said the Head of State.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky presented Curtis Buzzard with the Order "For Merit" III degree.

"Thank you for being with us throughout all these years of aggression. Ukraine is grateful to President Trump, the US Congress, and the American people for their support," he added.

Photo: president.gov.ua

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