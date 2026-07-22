In Poland, a Woman Attacked Ukrainian Children Near a Swimming Pool Because of Their Language

A 26-year-old woman is accused of attacking two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls near a pool.

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In Legnica, Poland, a 26-year-old woman faces up to seven years and six months in prison for attacking two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls. The incident occurred near a swimming pool, RMF24 reports.

According to the victims' mother, the woman approached the children and reprimanded them for speaking Ukrainian. She then hit one of the girls, another child, and a boy who attempted to protect them.

Legnica police identified the suspect, seized surveillance footage, and questioned witnesses. The woman was subsequently detained and charged.

She is accused of causing bodily harm and coercing an individual through violence, owing to the hooliganistic nature of her actions.

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of police supervision, prohibiting her from approaching the victims and the scene of the incident.

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