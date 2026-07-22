  1. In the World

In Poland, a Woman Attacked Ukrainian Children Near a Swimming Pool Because of Their Language

18:56, 22 July 2026 90
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A 26-year-old woman is accused of attacking two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls near a pool.
In Poland, a Woman Attacked Ukrainian Children Near a Swimming Pool Because of Their Language
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Legnica, Poland, a 26-year-old woman faces up to seven years and six months in prison for attacking two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls. The incident occurred near a swimming pool, RMF24 reports.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the victims' mother, the woman approached the children and reprimanded them for speaking Ukrainian. She then hit one of the girls, another child, and a boy who attempted to protect them.

Legnica police identified the suspect, seized surveillance footage, and questioned witnesses. The woman was subsequently detained and charged.

She is accused of causing bodily harm and coercing an individual through violence, owing to the hooliganistic nature of her actions.

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of police supervision, prohibiting her from approaching the victims and the scene of the incident.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 9k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 10k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 16k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 8k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 5k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Criminal Code of the Future: Working Group to Submit the Draft of the Largest Criminal Law Reform to the President

9 degrees of severity and 5 types of punishments: analyzing the new structure of the criminal law.

The High Council of Justice found violations in a series of decisions on determining the place of residence of children with the father: the judge was punished

Judge Oleg Ivanytsky of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region systematically determined the place of residence of children with the father without proper verification of circumstances.

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

The bill proposes to regulate the circulation of private museum collections, introduce their state expertise and registration, as well as strengthen liability for violations in this area.

Children on TikTok Have Started Earning Thousands, but Their Rights Are Still Unprotected: Why Ukraine Needs Rules for Young Influencers

How Europe protects young bloggers and why it's time for Ukraine to act.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]