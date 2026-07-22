The Ministry of Education and Science Developed Methodological Recommendations for Ukrainian Educational Centres Operating Abroad

The document will help centres undergo voluntary verification, enter the official list, and organise the teaching of the Ukrainian studies component for Ukrainian children studying outside Ukraine.

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The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced the development of Methodological Recommendations for Ukrainian educational centres operating abroad.

This document aims to assist centres in undergoing voluntary verification, being added to the official list, and organising the teaching of the Ukrainian studies component for Ukrainian children educated outside Ukraine.

The recommendations encompass:

A step-by-step explanation of the verification procedure for educational centres.

Clarifications regarding the organisation of teaching the Ukrainian studies component.

Ready-made teaching materials for educators, which can be utilised or adapted to suit children’s needs.

Guidance on formative assessment and structuring learning to avoid excessive workload.

Advice on supporting children with special educational needs, incorporating principles of universal design for learning and a trauma-sensitive approach.

Furthermore, an integrated course has been developed for students in grades 1–4, covering Ukrainian language, literary reading, and the civic and historical components of the "I Explore the World" course.

For students in grades 5–11, the curriculum provides for the study of Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, history of Ukraine, and civic education.

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