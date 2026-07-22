CEC Recognised Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriya Reznikova as Elected MPs

Bohdan Morklyanyk and Viktoriya Reznikova will replace Denys Maslov and Vitaliy Bezgin.

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The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the recognition of Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova as elected Members of Parliament of Ukraine.

The Commission received documentation from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine concerning the early termination of parliamentary powers for Denys Maslov and Vitalii Bezgin, based on their personal statements.

Both Maslov and Bezgin were elected in the early parliamentary elections on 21 July 2019, representing the "Servant of the People" party in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district.

"The CEC reviewed the aforementioned documents and recognised Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova, who were the subsequent candidates on the 'Servant of the People' party list, numbered 163 and 165 respectively, as elected Members of Parliament of Ukraine in the specified elections.

To register as Members of Parliament of Ukraine, Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova must submit the legally required documents to the Commission no later than the 20th day. Subsequently, the CEC will issue the corresponding decision no later than the 5th day from the date of receipt," the CEC added.

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