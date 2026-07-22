The Cabinet of Ministers Cancelled the Resolution on the Creation of the Coordination Centre for the Organisation of Reservist Booking

The resolution on the creation of the Coordination Center for the organization of reservist booking has been canceled.

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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution establishing the Coordination Centre for the Organisation of Reservist Booking for the Period of Mobilisation and Wartime.

However, on 22 July, the government decided to revoke the resolution on the creation of the Coordination Centre for the Organisation of Reservist Booking.

The memorandum stated: "In view of the above and due to the change in the composition of the Government, it is proposed to cancel the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 8 July 2026 (protocol No. 79) regarding the adoption of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 'Some issues of the establishment of the Coordination Centre for the Organisation of Reservist Booking for the Period of Mobilisation and Wartime'."

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