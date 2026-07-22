Vsevolod Chentsov Dismissed From the Position of Ukraine's Representative to the EU — Decree

Vsevolod Chentsov will serve as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed Decree No. 632/2026, dismissing Vsevolod Chentsov from his position as Ukraine’s Representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.

The decree states: "Dismiss CHENTSOV Vsevolod Valeriyovych from the position of Ukraine’s Representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community."

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada approved a new government composition, following a submission from the new Prime Minister, Serhiy Koretsky. In this new government, Vsevolod Chentsov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Furthermore, from 2017 to 2021, Vsevolod Chentsov concurrently served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and as Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

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