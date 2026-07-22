Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announced Updates to the Government's Personnel Policy Approaches

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Serhiy Koretskyi the changes that need to take place in the ministries.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that he and the Head of Government, Serhiy Koretskyi, have determined how to update the Ukrainian government’s personnel policy approaches and what changes are required within the ministries.

"The immediate priorities are an honest assessment of what has been achieved in implementing the resilience plans for regions and communities, and by early August, a maximum acceleration of execution," said the Head of State.

According to President Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister reported on the efforts to address the aftermath of Russian strikes and the current tasks in the Odesa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv regions.

"It is crucial that work continues with partners to guarantee Ukraine’s financial stability, implement defence agreements, and accelerate the production, procurement, and delivery of urgently needed weapons. I am grateful to Serhiy for fully briefing our partners.

The Prime Minister, alongside his team, is preparing the Ukrainian government’s programme. The document is expected to be presented soon. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

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