Temporary Traffic Restrictions Will Be in Effect in the Centre of Kyiv on July 23

Foreign delegations will arrive in the capital.

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On Thursday, 23 July, temporary traffic restrictions will be implemented in central Kyiv due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Security Administration of Ukraine.

"Please take this information into account when travelling," the administration emphasized.

They also added that, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials" and the Regulation "On the State Protocol and Ceremonial of Ukraine" (approved by Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 746/2002 on 22 August 2002), heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations visiting Ukraine on official or working visits are provided with state protection by the State Security Administration of Ukraine.

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