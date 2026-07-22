Subsidy after leaving abroad: who will keep the assistance and who will be excluded from the calculation

A person's prolonged stay outside Ukraine may affect the amount of assistance.

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Leaving Ukraine does not automatically mean losing the housing subsidy. However, a prolonged stay abroad may affect the calculation of assistance, so subsidy recipients must inform the Pension Fund of Ukraine about such changes.

As explained by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, if one member of the household leaves abroad, this alone is not a reason to stop payments. At the same time, the length of the person’s stay outside Ukraine is important.

If a household member stays abroad for more than 60 days, they may not be considered when assigning the housing subsidy. In this case:

the income of this person is not taken into account during the calculation;

social housing standards and utility consumption norms are determined without considering this person;

the subsidy may continue to be assigned to other family members who remain in Ukraine.

The subsidy recipient is obliged to notify the Pension Fund if a household member or their family stays abroad for more than 60 days during the period for which the assistance is assigned.

If such changes are not reported, an overpayment may occur. In this case, the excess funds will have to be returned, and the subsidy provision may be stopped.

If all household members are abroad, the housing subsidy may not be assigned. The reason is that no one actually lives at the address or uses utilities.

At the same time, even during martial law, the mere fact of a prolonged stay abroad does not automatically mean refusal of payment. If part of the family remains in Ukraine and lives at the address, assistance may be assigned to these people.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Pension Fund clarified the procedure for determining the amount of subsidies and benefits, and the consideration of income in their calculation. The housing subsidy is state assistance for families who cannot independently pay for housing and communal services. It is non-refundable and is calculated as the difference between the cost of utilities within established norms and the amount of mandatory payment the family must pay independently.