  1. In the World

France is the first in the EU to ban social networks for teenagers under 15: parliament approved the law

21:51, 22 July 2026 113
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
France introduces the strictest restrictions in Europe for teenagers online.
France is the first in the EU to ban social networks for teenagers under 15: parliament approved the law
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The French parliament has approved a law that prohibits access to social networks for children under 15 years old. If the document comes into force after review by the Constitutional Council, France will become the first European Union country to introduce such extensive age restrictions for TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The legislative initiative was actively supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called it one of the main steps to protect the mental health of children and teenagers.

After approval by the Senate, the National Assembly supported the document with 279 votes "for" and 81 "against". Now the law must undergo review by the Constitutional Council of France, after which it can come into effect.

How the ban will work

The reform will be implemented in two stages:

  • From September 1, 2026, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating new social media accounts. At the same time, a ban on the use of mobile phones in French high schools will also come into effect;
  • From January 2027, the restrictions will extend to existing accounts — platforms will be required to block them.

The responsibility to verify users' ages lies solely with the digital platforms themselves. For this purpose, France will introduce an age verification system that all users must pass. At the same time, the law does not provide for any fines for children or their parents. Exceptions are made for educational platforms and online encyclopedias.

A new standard for Europe

France has become one of the leaders in European policy on protecting children in the digital environment. Previously, the country adopted a special law on child influencers, and now it is the first in the EU to introduce a legislative ban on access to social networks for children under 15.

This decision is part of a broader European discussion on the digital safety of minors. The European Commission is already testing a unified system for verifying users' ages, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently stated that children should gain access to social networks gradually, according to their age.

After Australia, which was the first in the world to introduce similar restrictions for children under 16, the French law may become a benchmark for other EU countries. The initiative to strengthen age restrictions is already supported by Spain, Greece, and several other countries advocating for stricter regulation of digital platforms to protect children.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 9k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 11k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 16k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 5k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 9k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Owners of unauthorized constructions risk ending up with nothing: selling or inheriting is impossible, and compensation under “eRecovery” is not provided

When an unauthorized construction can be legalized through a simplified procedure, when the construction amnesty applies, and in which cases a much more complicated process must be followed.

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Criminal Code of the Future: Working Group to Submit the Draft of the Largest Criminal Law Reform to the President

9 degrees of severity and 5 types of punishments: analyzing the new structure of the criminal law.

The High Council of Justice found violations in a series of decisions on determining the place of residence of children with the father: the judge was punished

Judge Oleg Ivanytsky of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region systematically determined the place of residence of children with the father without proper verification of circumstances.

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

The bill proposes to regulate the circulation of private museum collections, introduce their state expertise and registration, as well as strengthen liability for violations in this area.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]