France is the first in the EU to ban social networks for teenagers under 15: parliament approved the law

France introduces the strictest restrictions in Europe for teenagers online.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The French parliament has approved a law that prohibits access to social networks for children under 15 years old. If the document comes into force after review by the Constitutional Council, France will become the first European Union country to introduce such extensive age restrictions for TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms.

The legislative initiative was actively supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called it one of the main steps to protect the mental health of children and teenagers.

After approval by the Senate, the National Assembly supported the document with 279 votes "for" and 81 "against". Now the law must undergo review by the Constitutional Council of France, after which it can come into effect.

How the ban will work

The reform will be implemented in two stages:

From September 1, 2026 , children under 15 will be prohibited from creating new social media accounts. At the same time, a ban on the use of mobile phones in French high schools will also come into effect;

, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating new social media accounts. At the same time, a ban on the use of mobile phones in French high schools will also come into effect; From January 2027, the restrictions will extend to existing accounts — platforms will be required to block them.

The responsibility to verify users' ages lies solely with the digital platforms themselves. For this purpose, France will introduce an age verification system that all users must pass. At the same time, the law does not provide for any fines for children or their parents. Exceptions are made for educational platforms and online encyclopedias.

A new standard for Europe

France has become one of the leaders in European policy on protecting children in the digital environment. Previously, the country adopted a special law on child influencers, and now it is the first in the EU to introduce a legislative ban on access to social networks for children under 15.

This decision is part of a broader European discussion on the digital safety of minors. The European Commission is already testing a unified system for verifying users' ages, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently stated that children should gain access to social networks gradually, according to their age.

After Australia, which was the first in the world to introduce similar restrictions for children under 16, the French law may become a benchmark for other EU countries. The initiative to strengthen age restrictions is already supported by Spain, Greece, and several other countries advocating for stricter regulation of digital platforms to protect children.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.