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Mortality Quadrupled Birth Rate in Ukraine: Last Year This Ratio Was 1 to 3

22:36, 22 July 2026 42
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Mortality increased for the first time in five years.
Mortality Quadrupled Birth Rate in Ukraine: Last Year This Ratio Was 1 to 3
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In Ukraine, during the first six months of 2026, 73,292 children were born, while during the same period 259,853 deaths were registered. Thus, the number of deaths almost quadrupled the number of newborns. For comparison, last year this ratio was 1 to 3.

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According to Opendatabot, compared to the first half of 2025, the number of newborns decreased by 16%. Compared to the period before the full-scale invasion, the birth rate has roughly halved.

Currently, about 12 thousand children are born monthly on average in Ukraine. For comparison, 10 years ago this figure was about 32 thousand newborns per month.

Among newborns, boys slightly prevail — 51%, while girls make up 49%.

The greatest decline in birth rate is recorded in frontline regions.

In particular, in Donetsk region, the number of newborns decreased threefold, and in Zaporizhzhia region — by 23%.

At the same time, a decline is also observed in regions not directly in the combat zone. For example, in Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Ternopil regions, the number of births decreased by approximately 20%.

Kyiv leads in the number of newborns — 8,352 children were born in the capital over six months. This is every ninth child in Ukraine.

Mortality increased for the first time in five years

In the first half of 2026, 259,853 deaths were registered in Ukraine. According to Opendatabot, mortality this year increased by 4% compared to the same period last year. This is the first official increase in the number of deaths in the last 5 years.

The most deaths were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region — 28,386 cases. This is about every ninth deceased person in Ukraine.

At the same time, the largest increase in mortality occurred in Kyiv — by 11%. In total, 20,121 deaths were registered in the capital over six months of 2026.

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