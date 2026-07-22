  1. In Ukraine

Relatives working in FOP store without registration: what fines threaten the entrepreneur

23:12, 22 July 2026 181
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Is it necessary for FOP to officially register family members for work when civil law contracts cannot be concluded with relatives and what fines threaten for using the labor of unregistered employees.
Relatives working in FOP store without registration: what fines threaten the entrepreneur
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The State Labor Service emphasizes that Ukrainian legislation does not establish any special exceptions or benefits for family members or close relatives of an individual entrepreneur in labor relations. If a relative actually performs the duties of a seller, works according to a set schedule, complies with work rules, and sells goods on behalf of the entrepreneur, such relations are considered labor relations.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

In this case, the employee must be registered in accordance with the requirements of Article 24 of the Labor Code. Admission to work is possible only after concluding an employment contract, issuing the appropriate order or employer’s directive, and submitting a notification of employee hiring to the tax authorities.

For legal registration of cooperation, the legislation provides several options.

The first is concluding written employment contracts with relatives, which is mandatory for the FOP. This method provides employees with insurance experience, social guarantees, and pension rights.

The second is if family members plan to work independently, they can register as individual entrepreneurs and cooperate based on civil law contracts or joint activity agreements.

At the same time, using a civil law contract to perform the duties of a seller, including a meat product seller, generally does not comply with the requirements of the legislation. Such work is permanent, involves adherence to internal labor regulations, and performing a labor function rather than achieving a separate one-time result, which is characteristic of civil law relations.

State Labor Service inspectors also warn that using relatives' labor without proper registration is equated to allowing an employee to work without an employment contract. For such a violation, even during martial law, entrepreneurs are held liable.

In particular, Article 265 of the Labor Code establishes a financial penalty of ten minimum wages for each unregistered employee. At the same time, for single tax payers of groups I–III, a warning is applied upon the first detection of such a violation.

Additionally, according to Article 41 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, an entrepreneur may be fined from 500 to 1000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 10k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 6k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 11k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 16k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 9k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Owners of unauthorized constructions risk ending up with nothing: selling or inheriting is impossible, and compensation under “eRecovery” is not provided

When an unauthorized construction can be legalized through a simplified procedure, when the construction amnesty applies, and in which cases a much more complicated process must be followed.

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Criminal Code of the Future: Working Group to Submit the Draft of the Largest Criminal Law Reform to the President

9 degrees of severity and 5 types of punishments: analyzing the new structure of the criminal law.

The High Council of Justice found violations in a series of decisions on determining the place of residence of children with the father: the judge was punished

Judge Oleg Ivanytsky of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region systematically determined the place of residence of children with the father without proper verification of circumstances.

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

The bill proposes to regulate the circulation of private museum collections, introduce their state expertise and registration, as well as strengthen liability for violations in this area.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]