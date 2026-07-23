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A new payment appeared in utility bills: what does apartment building management mean

00:02, 23 July 2026 66
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Kyiv residents were explained why a new payment appeared in utility bills and what is included in the apartment building management service.
A new payment appeared in utility bills: what does apartment building management mean
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Starting from March 2025, residents of certain apartment buildings in Kyiv have seen a new line in their utility bills – "Apartment Building Management." This payment applies to buildings where co-owners have not created a condominium association (OSBB) and have not independently determined the form of management.

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As explained by the Municipal Service Center, the new service is charged only to those buildings for which a manager was appointed as a result of a competition.

Why did a new line appear in the bill?

From March 1, 2025, a new mechanism for managing apartment buildings in Kyiv came into effect for residents who did not choose a manager themselves. In such cases, the city authorities held a competition and appointed management companies.

After the competition procedure was completed, individual contracts were signed with the appointed managers, specifying the list of services, their cost, and the terms of provision. That is why the payment for building management is shown as a separate item in the bills.

What is included in the cost of the service?

The composition of the service is defined by government regulations and covers work related to the maintenance of the common property of the apartment building.

Specifically, the tariff includes cleaning of common areas and the adjacent territory (if the land plot is jointly owned by the co-owners), sanitary and technical maintenance, technical upkeep of internal engineering networks and elevators, payment for electricity to light entrances and ensure the operation of common property, as well as performing current repairs.

By agreement of the parties, the list of services may be expanded. Additional work and its cost are determined by an individual contract between the manager and the co-owners of the specific building.

Can the manager be changed?

The current housing and communal services reform provides for a gradual replacement of the ZhEK system with a contractual model of building management, where the rights and obligations of the manager are clearly defined by contract.

If residents are dissatisfied with the appointed management company or the quality of its work, co-owners can hold a general meeting and decide to elect another manager.

Another option is to create a condominium association (OSBB). In this case, the co-owners themselves decide which services need to be ordered, who to involve in their execution, and how to use the funds allocated for building maintenance.

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