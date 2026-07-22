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The list of prohibited software has been expanded by 223 items — State Special Communications Service

16:42, 22 July 2026 202
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Currently, the list of prohibited software and communication equipment contains 1,564 items.
The list of prohibited software has been expanded by 223 items — State Special Communications Service
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The State Special Communications Service reported that it has expanded the list of prohibited software and communication (network) equipment from 1,341 items to 1,564 items. The 223 new items include software and equipment from a number of sanctioned companies.

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“The update was made as a result of systematic work by the Department of State Control in the field of information protection and cybersecurity of the Administration of the State Special Communications Service. Specialists review current and new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine.

Within this work, software products and communication equipment related to sanctioned entities are analyzed. This is necessary for timely updating of the List and minimizing the risks of using such solutions in the public sector,” the statement says.

In particular, the List has been supplemented with products from the following companies and systems:

▪️ LLC “Innotech Group of Companies”: banking, fintech, corporate, analytical, integration, cloud, and infrastructure software platforms;

▪️ LLC “Truconf”: server and client software for video conferencing, corporate communications, and MCU servers;

▪️ LLC “Politherm”: geographic information software and software complexes for modeling, calculation, and dispatching of engineering networks;

▪️ Zulu product line solutions: ZuluGIS/ZuluServer, ZuluNetTools products, web, mobile, OPC/API components and modules for heating, water supply, sewage, gas, and steam networks;

▪️ aviation and space sectors: specialized software and information systems of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Aviamettelecom of Roshydromet” for aviation meteorological support, as well as software products of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Space Communications” and JSC “Amtel-Communication.”

You can view the updated List at the link.

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