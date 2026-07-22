A Terrorist Attack Was Being Prepared in Mykolaiv: SBU Detained a Russian Agent While Planting an Explosive Under a Military Vehicle

The SBU thwarted the preparation of a terrorist attack by detaining an agent of the Russian special services while planting a homemade bomb under a military vehicle.

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The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented an attempted terrorist attack in Mykolaiv and detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing to blow up a vehicle of a Defense Forces serviceman using a homemade explosive device.

According to the SBU, the suspect was detained directly while planting the explosive under the Ukrainian defender’s vehicle.

The investigation established that the executor of the Russian special services' task was a mobilized resident of the Bashtanka district who had unlawfully left his military unit. After desertion, he began seeking income through Telegram channels, where he came under the attention of Russian representatives.

After recruitment, the man received instructions from his handler, conducted reconnaissance near the future victim’s vehicle, and reported readiness to carry out the task. Later, he was given the coordinates of a stash from which he took the homemade explosive device and attempted to install it under the military vehicle.

During the investigation, law enforcement also found out that the agent was carrying out another task for the Russian special services — registering Starlink satellite terminals.

According to the SBU, he initially registered one of the terminals in his own name and gave access to it to the Russian handler. Later, he tried to organize a scheme for mass registration of Starlink terminals, involving his wife and ten drug-addicted individuals who agreed to provide their passport data in exchange for monetary compensation.

According to the investigation, the Russian special services planned to use illegally registered terminals to coordinate missile, artillery, and drone strikes on Defense Forces positions in the southern direction.

During searches, the detainee’s mobile phone was seized with evidence of communication with the Russian handler. The illegally registered Starlink terminal has been blocked.

SBU investigators informed the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act).

Currently, the suspect is in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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