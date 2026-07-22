Major General Ihor Skybyuk to Become the New Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a change in the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the decision to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be officially formalized soon. According to him, the relevant decrees are already being prepared, and the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be Major General Ihor Skybyuk.

According to the head of state, the decision was made jointly with the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Yevhen Khmara. Zelensky noted that Ihor Skybyuk is an experienced military officer who, together with the new Commander-in-Chief, has defended Ukraine.

The President also announced the future service directions for Oleksandr Syrskyi and Andrii Hnatov, emphasizing the need to ensure coordinated work of all components of the Armed Forces.

In addition to personnel matters, the meeting discussed organizational changes in the army. Topics included the development of Ukrainian cyber forces, training of servicemen, strengthening the capabilities of combat units, development of the corps system, and improving mobilization efficiency.

The participants also analyzed the situation on the Oleksandrivskyi direction, in Donetsk region, and other front-line areas, and identified decisions aimed at accelerating the implementation of projects to strengthen air defense.

Specifically, this concerns the anti-ballistic program "Freya," cooperation with the USA on licensed production of Patriot systems, and joint defense programs with European partners.

It is added that Ihor Skybyuk will replace Andrii Hnatov as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Ihor Skybyuk / source: Army FM

Recall, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Mykhailo Drapatyi will become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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