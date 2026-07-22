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5G Testing Started in Kyiv: Where the New Network Already Works and How to Connect

12:31, 22 July 2026 140
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Kyiv became the fourth city in Ukraine where 5G network testing has started.
5G Testing Started in Kyiv: Where the New Network Already Works and How to Connect
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Testing of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication has started in the capital. Kyiv became the fourth Ukrainian city where a pilot network of the new communication standard was launched. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

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It is noted that the technology was previously tested in Lviv, Kharkiv, and Borodyanka. In total, almost 1.5 million subscribers have already used the 5G network during testing.

Currently, access to 5G is provided in the central part of Kyiv and at certain locations of mobile operators. Full-scale implementation of the fifth-generation network across Ukraine is planned after the end of martial law.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that during previous pilot projects, mobile operators gained practical experience deploying networks in various conditions — from historic city centers and railway stations to frontline territories and small communities. The next city planned for 5G testing is Odesa.

Where 5G Works in Kyiv

At this stage, 5G operates only in certain areas of Kyiv. Coverage includes the central part of the capital — from Independence Square to Bessarabian Square, as well as several test sites used by mobile operators.

No SIM card change is required to connect. It is enough to:

  • have a smartphone with 5G support;
  • be within the coverage area;
  • enable 5G in the device settings.

If the phone is in power-saving mode, access to 5G may be limited.

What is the Speed of the New Connection

The Ministry of Digital Transformation says that during 5G network testing in Ukraine, high data transfer speeds have already been recorded. On average, users receive about 500 Mbps, and in some cases, speeds exceed 1 Gbps.

It is noted that these results confirm the effectiveness of the technology and its significant advantage over fourth-generation networks.

In addition to higher speeds, 5G provides lower signal latency, which improves the performance of online services in real time.

Why the Network is Being Launched Gradually

According to the ministry, this approach allows assessing the network’s performance under load, checking equipment, and improving infrastructure.

Experience in Kharkiv has shown the effectiveness of this format: within a few months, the number of 5G base stations in the city increased 2.5 times, and the coverage area significantly expanded.

After launching in the capital, the pilot network is planned to be expanded to Odesa. In total, more than 300 5G base stations are already operating in Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted.

Testing is conducted under various conditions:

  • in small communities and large cities;
  • in areas with different building densities;
  • in places with varying network load levels.

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