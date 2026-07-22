  1. In Ukraine
  2. / Legislation

Hunting rules will be rewritten: electronic permits, tags on game, and a Unified Hunting Register — bill

11:02, 22 July 2026 122
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A bill on a large-scale reform of the hunting industry has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the digitalization of the sector, electronic permits, new rules for the use of hunting grounds, and strengthening the fight against poaching.
Hunting rules will be rewritten: electronic permits, tags on game, and a Unified Hunting Register — bill
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukraine plans to completely update the rules for managing hunting farms, hunting, and the use of game animals. The new approach involves digitalizing the sector, replacing outdated procedures, strengthening the fight against poaching, and aligning legislation with European Union standards.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

A draft Law "On Hunting Farms, Hunting, and Sustainable Use of Game Animals" No. 15431 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which is intended to replace the current law adopted back in 2000.

Why the law is being changed

The current law was adopted over 20 years ago and no longer corresponds to modern realities. It does not provide for digital accounting tools, is not aligned with EU environmental standards, and does not take into account the consequences of climate change and the full-scale war for hunting grounds and wild animal populations.

According to the State Forestry Agency, hunting grounds cover about 38.5 million hectares, which is more than 60% of Ukraine’s territory. More than 1,100 users of hunting grounds operate in the sector, and about 850,000 registered hunters are recorded.

Among the key problems, the authors name unclear legislative terms, lack of digital accounting, non-transparent distribution of grounds, non-compliance of legislation with EU standards, low economic efficiency of the sector, and insufficient protection of gamekeepers.

Proposed changes

The bill provides for the creation of a Unified Hunting Register containing data on hunters, users of grounds, game animals, permits, and hunting results. Most procedures are planned to be transferred to electronic format, and permits will be issued online.

It is also proposed to introduce mandatory marking of certain types of harvested animals with special means of individual identification. This should ensure traceability of hunting products and help combat poaching.

Another innovation is the abandonment of annual centralized harvesting limits. They plan to replace them with sustainable use plans for game animals, which users of grounds will develop based on scientific research.

New rules for using hunting grounds

The document also provides for a transparent competitive selection of users of hunting grounds. The powers to grant grounds for use and to terminate such rights are proposed to be transferred to local state administrations.

In addition, the bill defines the procedure for scientific, selective, and diagnostic removal of animals, as well as regulation of the number of invasive and undesirable species.

How they plan to fight poaching

The authors propose to strengthen responsibility for violations of hunting rules, improve the mechanism for compensating damages, and introduce additional legal and social guarantees for gamekeepers and hunting inspectors.

Outdated paper permit documents will also be canceled, and administrative procedures will be maximally transferred to electronic format.

The explanatory note states that the implementation of the law will require funding to create the Unified Hunting Register and the animal identification system. At the same time, an increase in budget revenues is expected due to fees for the use of hunting grounds, legalization of the hunting product market, and development of hunting tourism.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 8k
Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 7k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 7k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 15k
Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

10:30, 21 July 2026 6k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The State Investigated Seven SMS Messages for Almost 9 Years, But the Cause of the Serviceman's Death Was Never Established — ECHR Ruling

Ukraine failed to explain the serviceman's death, and important evidence was lost; the ECHR awarded the father 22,650 euros.

Money Blocked on Card Due to Debts: Debtor's Rights, Spending Limits, and Procedure for Lifting the Arrest

The bank refuses to lift the arrest on the card: who to actually contact and what amount debtors have the right to use.

Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Combat Path to the Strategy of Victory

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a commander who personally was inside an IFV during the breakthrough of barricades in Mariupol and was awarded the Sword of the Queen of Great Britain, has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Employers Have Turned Computers and Phones into Surveillance Tools: Where Is the Line Between Control and Employee Privacy

You are being monitored through a work time tracker: what the Supreme Court and the ECHR say about employee monitoring.

Foreigners may be allowed to work in Ukraine only in sectors where there are no Ukrainian candidates

Vacancies are increasing, workers are decreasing: Ukraine is seeking a way to overcome the labor shortage while not weakening the position of its own citizens.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]