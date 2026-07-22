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Passed FSB Data About Air Defence and Dnipro HPP: Supreme Court Confirmed the Treason Verdict

09:14, 22 July 2026 144
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The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against a 58-year-old Zaporizhzhia resident, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.
Passed FSB Data About Air Defence and Dnipro HPP: Supreme Court Confirmed the Treason Verdict
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Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General at the Supreme Court have secured the upholding of the verdict against a 58-year-old Zaporizhzhia resident, who was convicted of treason. The Criminal Cassation Court confirmed the legality of the imposed sentence: 15 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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The courts established that in early March 2024, the man voluntarily began cooperating with an FSB officer of the Russian Federation. From March to June, via the Telegram messenger, he transmitted information to the Russian intelligence officer regarding seven locations of air defence systems, military equipment, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region.

Additionally, following instructions from his FSB handler, the convicted individual collected information about the consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia’s energy infrastructure. In particular, he sent photographs and videos of damage to the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, as well as other facilities that had been attacked.

After transmitting intelligence, the man deleted the correspondence, but during a search, law enforcement seized his mobile phone. The device contained evidence of contact with the FSB representative, as well as materials pertaining to military and strategically important facilities. The investigation found that in the correspondence, he expressed approval of the consequences of Russian shelling. During the trial, the accused did not admit his guilt.

The Supreme Court supported the position of the prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, recognising the imposed sentence as lawful and just. The verdict has now come into legal force, and the convicted person is serving the imposed sentence.

 

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