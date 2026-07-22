  1. In Ukraine

Syrskyi announced that he is leaving the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: I am handing over to my successor an army that not only holds the defense but also advances

08:20, 22 July 2026 282
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed that he is leaving the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, summed up his command, and announced the transfer to his successor of an army that "not only holds the defense but also advances."
Syrskyi announced that he is leaving the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: I am handing over to my successor an army that not only holds the defense but also advances
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the completion of his work in the position and addressed Ukrainian military personnel and citizens with a final statement.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

He noted that he had the honor to lead the Ukrainian military during the most difficult period of the full-scale war, recalling key stages of his service — from the defense of Kyiv and Kharkiv in 2022 to commanding the Armed Forces of Ukraine since February 2024.

According to Syrskyi, one of the most difficult decisions was the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka to save the lives of soldiers. He also emphasized that under his leadership, the Defense Forces stopped the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, prevented enemy advances in the Sumy region, and conducted the Kursk operation, shifting combat actions onto Russian territory. He stressed that its goal was not to capture foreign territory but to disrupt the enemy’s offensive plans, divert their forces, and replenish the exchange fund.

Syrskyi separately noted the transformation of the Ukrainian army. Among the key changes, he mentioned the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch, the development of the air defense system using interceptor drones, the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure, and the appointment of combat officers to leadership positions.

According to the general, Ukrainian troops also carried out a number of successful offensive operations, some of which remain classified. He reported that this year, under his command, about 700 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory were liberated.

Handing over command to his successor, Syrskyi stated that he leaves an army that "not only holds the defense but is also in an offensive state." 

Recall, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 8k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 7k
Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 6k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 14k
Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

10:30, 21 July 2026 6k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Combat Path to the Strategy of Victory

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a commander who personally was inside an IFV during the breakthrough of barricades in Mariupol and was awarded the Sword of the Queen of Great Britain, has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Employers Have Turned Computers and Phones into Surveillance Tools: Where Is the Line Between Control and Employee Privacy

You are being monitored through a work time tracker: what the Supreme Court and the ECHR say about employee monitoring.

Foreigners may be allowed to work in Ukraine only in sectors where there are no Ukrainian candidates

Vacancies are increasing, workers are decreasing: Ukraine is seeking a way to overcome the labor shortage while not weakening the position of its own citizens.

Buying an Apartment in 2026, Documents and Mistakes: What Risks Await the Buyer

Martial law has created new risks that previously hardly existed: damage to housing due to hostilities, restrictions on certain territories, fraudulent schemes with documents, as well as disputes over ownership rights.

Digest of disputes with expert teams after the MSEC reform: how to protect the patient's right to participate in the examination and a reasoned decision

The MSEC reform did not eliminate court disputes — they only took on a new form.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]