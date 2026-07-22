Syrskyi announced that he is leaving the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: I am handing over to my successor an army that not only holds the defense but also advances

Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed that he is leaving the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, summed up his command, and announced the transfer to his successor of an army that "not only holds the defense but also advances."

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The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the completion of his work in the position and addressed Ukrainian military personnel and citizens with a final statement.

He noted that he had the honor to lead the Ukrainian military during the most difficult period of the full-scale war, recalling key stages of his service — from the defense of Kyiv and Kharkiv in 2022 to commanding the Armed Forces of Ukraine since February 2024.

According to Syrskyi, one of the most difficult decisions was the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka to save the lives of soldiers. He also emphasized that under his leadership, the Defense Forces stopped the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, prevented enemy advances in the Sumy region, and conducted the Kursk operation, shifting combat actions onto Russian territory. He stressed that its goal was not to capture foreign territory but to disrupt the enemy’s offensive plans, divert their forces, and replenish the exchange fund.

Syrskyi separately noted the transformation of the Ukrainian army. Among the key changes, he mentioned the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch, the development of the air defense system using interceptor drones, the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure, and the appointment of combat officers to leadership positions.

According to the general, Ukrainian troops also carried out a number of successful offensive operations, some of which remain classified. He reported that this year, under his command, about 700 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory were liberated.

Handing over command to his successor, Syrskyi stated that he leaves an army that "not only holds the defense but is also in an offensive state."

Recall, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be Mykhailo Drapatyi.

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