  1. In Ukraine

Kyiv City Express fare increased in Kyiv: tariffs effective from July 22

08:28, 22 July 2026 187
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
From July 22, the fare for the city ring electric train in Kyiv has increased.
Kyiv City Express fare increased in Kyiv: tariffs effective from July 22
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From July 22, the cost of a single ride on Kyiv City Express has increased in Ukraine. Ukrzaliznytsia explained that the tariffs were revised to align them with the cost of travel on Kyiv’s urban public transport.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The company noted that expenses for rolling stock maintenance, repairs, train operations, and electricity payments are constantly rising. Under current conditions, ticket sales revenue is no longer sufficient to cover these costs.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reminded that since 2021 Kyiv has not reimbursed transportation of privileged passenger categories. Since the beginning of 2026, the city’s debt has exceeded 10 million hryvnias.

For passengers who regularly use Kyiv City Express, the company plans to introduce a subscription system. It is expected to reduce daily travel expenses.

Tariffs effective from July 22 are:

  • 30 UAH — when purchasing a ticket via Ukrzaliznytsia and Kyiv Digital apps;
  • 34.20 UAH — when paying through validators or Kyiv Digital self-service terminals;
  • 36.70 UAH — at Ukrzaliznytsia self-service terminals;
  • 37 UAH — at ticket offices or from the traveling cashier directly on the train car.

Students will still be able to buy discounted tickets through the Ukrzaliznytsia app, and veterans and pensioners can obtain free travel documents at ticket offices.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 8k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 7k
Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 6k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 14k
Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

10:30, 21 July 2026 6k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Combat Path to the Strategy of Victory

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a commander who personally was inside an IFV during the breakthrough of barricades in Mariupol and was awarded the Sword of the Queen of Great Britain, has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Employers Have Turned Computers and Phones into Surveillance Tools: Where Is the Line Between Control and Employee Privacy

You are being monitored through a work time tracker: what the Supreme Court and the ECHR say about employee monitoring.

Foreigners may be allowed to work in Ukraine only in sectors where there are no Ukrainian candidates

Vacancies are increasing, workers are decreasing: Ukraine is seeking a way to overcome the labor shortage while not weakening the position of its own citizens.

Buying an Apartment in 2026, Documents and Mistakes: What Risks Await the Buyer

Martial law has created new risks that previously hardly existed: damage to housing due to hostilities, restrictions on certain territories, fraudulent schemes with documents, as well as disputes over ownership rights.

Digest of disputes with expert teams after the MSEC reform: how to protect the patient's right to participate in the examination and a reasoned decision

The MSEC reform did not eliminate court disputes — they only took on a new form.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]