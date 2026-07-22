Kyiv City Express fare increased in Kyiv: tariffs effective from July 22

From July 22, the fare for the city ring electric train in Kyiv has increased.

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From July 22, the cost of a single ride on Kyiv City Express has increased in Ukraine. Ukrzaliznytsia explained that the tariffs were revised to align them with the cost of travel on Kyiv’s urban public transport.

The company noted that expenses for rolling stock maintenance, repairs, train operations, and electricity payments are constantly rising. Under current conditions, ticket sales revenue is no longer sufficient to cover these costs.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reminded that since 2021 Kyiv has not reimbursed transportation of privileged passenger categories. Since the beginning of 2026, the city’s debt has exceeded 10 million hryvnias.

For passengers who regularly use Kyiv City Express, the company plans to introduce a subscription system. It is expected to reduce daily travel expenses.

Tariffs effective from July 22 are:

30 UAH — when purchasing a ticket via Ukrzaliznytsia and Kyiv Digital apps;

34.20 UAH — when paying through validators or Kyiv Digital self-service terminals;

36.70 UAH — at Ukrzaliznytsia self-service terminals;

37 UAH — at ticket offices or from the traveling cashier directly on the train car.

Students will still be able to buy discounted tickets through the Ukrzaliznytsia app, and veterans and pensioners can obtain free travel documents at ticket offices.

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