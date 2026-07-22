New Contracts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: How Active Military Personnel Can Transition to Service Terms of 10 or 24 Months

If a servicemember does not wish to continue service, after discharge they receive a deferment from conscription: a basic 6 months plus additional deferment time depending on participation in combat operations and total length of service.

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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has clarified the procedure for concluding new motivational contracts and their main advantages for active servicemembers. As part of the first stage of the Defense Forces transformation, servicemembers and civilians can enter into new contracts with clearly defined service terms, fair pay, and a guarantee of deferment after service completion. Depending on the position, military personnel can sign infantry-assault, combat, or basic contracts.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that there is no need to wait for the current contract to expire. Upon signing the new contract, the previous contract automatically terminates, and the new one takes effect from the date specified in the personnel order.

To transition to the new motivational contract, a report must be submitted. Servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service can do this through the "Army+" app. If the app is unavailable or the contract is being concluded for service outside the Armed Forces or SST, a paper report must be submitted according to the chain of command.

The report must be reviewed no later than 14 days from submission. After approval, the servicemember can sign the new contract.

A new contract can only be signed with the unit in which the servicemember currently serves and is listed on the personnel roster. To sign a contract with another military unit, an official transfer must first be completed.

New motivational contracts are concluded for terms of 10 or 24 months depending on the position and unit. The list of combat positions and combat units eligible for a 10-month contract is approved by a separate order of the Ministry of Defense.

Upon contract expiration, the servicemember has a guaranteed right to discharge regardless of martial law status. If they do not plan to continue service, after discharge they receive a deferment from conscription: a basic six months plus additional time depending on participation in combat operations and total length of service.

The state also guarantees training or retraining if assigned a new specialty, opportunities for career advancement, a one-time allowance after signing the first contract, monthly monetary allowance, additional payments, combat rewards, bonuses, leave, preferential mortgages, compensations, and other social guarantees for servicemembers and their families.

The contract specifies the servicemember’s personal data, military unit and position, start and end dates of the contract, rights and obligations, guarantees, payments, social security, as well as grounds and procedures for contract termination or extension.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in the Reserve+ app, reservists can apply for vacancies for which new contracts are concluded in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the service allows choosing the service direction, viewing available vacancies, and immediately notifying the recruiter of the desire to sign a contract with a specified service term. New contracts provide clear service terms and a guaranteed right to deferment after completion.