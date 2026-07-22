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Pension after 65 years: who will have their payments increased without an application and appeal to the Pension Fund

11:38, 22 July 2026 58
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The Pension Fund explained who among pensioners after reaching 65 years old is entitled to an automatic pension increase in 2026 and under what conditions the payment will be increased without submitting an application.
Pension after 65 years: who will have their payments increased without an application and appeal to the Pension Fund
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Ukrainian legislation guarantees certain pensioners who have reached the age of 65 a minimum pension payment. It is set at 40% of the minimum wage but cannot be less than the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that such an increase is carried out automatically, but it does not apply to all pensioners. To carry out the recalculation, it is necessary to meet a number of conditions defined by law.

Who can receive an increased pension after 65 years

Non-working pensioners who have reached the age of 65 and receive a pension due to age, disability, loss of a breadwinner, or length of service according to the Law of Ukraine No. 1058 can expect an automatic recalculation.

At the same time, a mandatory condition is having sufficient insurance experience: at least 35 years for men and 30 years for women. In addition, after calculating all supplements and allowances, the total pension amount must remain below the guaranteed state minimum. In such a case, the Pension Fund automatically increases the payment to the established level.

What is the minimum pension amount set for 2026

From January 1, 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine is 8,647 hryvnias. Accordingly, 40% of this amount is 3,458.80 hryvnias.

At the same time, after indexation and taking into account all supplements provided by law, the minimum pension payment for citizens aged 65 and over who have the required insurance experience from January 1, 2026, is 3,758 hryvnias.

Why working pensioners do not receive an additional payment

If a person continues to work officially or engages in entrepreneurial activity after reaching the age of 65, the pension increase is not assigned. The right to recalculation arises only after termination of employment or closure of entrepreneurial activity.

After receiving information about the change in employment status, the Pension Fund reviews the pension amount automatically. There is no need to apply if the necessary information is contained in state information registers and the person meets all established requirements.

How the automatic recalculation takes place

The automatic recalculation mechanism works thanks to the exchange of information between the Insured Persons Register and the databases of the State Tax Service. This allows the Pension Fund to promptly receive data about the pensioner’s employment or dismissal without their personal appeal.

If the necessary information is missing in state registers or inaccuracies regarding insurance experience are found, the pensioner can independently submit supporting documents through the personal account on the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s electronic services web portal.

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