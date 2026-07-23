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Tourists in Italy face fines up to 200 euros: what not to do in Venice

07:26, 23 July 2026 104
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Such restrictions have been introduced to preserve the urban environment, maintain cleanliness, as well as for safety and hygiene reasons.
Tourists in Italy face fines up to 200 euros: what not to do in Venice
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Tourists planning a trip to Venice should familiarize themselves with local rules in advance. The city has restrictions, violations of which can result in fines ranging from 100 to 200 euros.

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As reported by tourism experts, it is forbidden in Venice to eat and drink while sitting on the ground, stairs, near monuments, on bridges, embankments, and near building foundations. These rules apply even to a simple snack or ice cream while walking around the city.

The local authorities explain that the restrictions were introduced to preserve the historical appearance of the city, maintain cleanliness, as well as for safety and public hygiene reasons.

Tourists are advised:

  • not to sit on stairs, bridges, and near monuments unless these places are designated for resting;
  • not to eat or drink in prohibited areas, even if it is just a quick snack;
  • not to swim in the canals of Venice — fines are also imposed for this;
  • not to leave trash in unauthorized places;
  • not to feed pigeons and seagulls;
  • not to ride bicycles in areas where it is prohibited;
  • not to walk around the city in swimwear;
  • not to spend the night in public places.

For various violations of the rules in Venice, administrative fines ranging from 25 to 500 euros may be imposed. Compliance is monitored by the municipal police.

Before traveling to Italy, tourists are recommended to check local rules, as popular cities have special restrictions to preserve cultural heritage and residents' comfort.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is important not only to choose a route but also to carefully familiarize yourself with the conditions of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.

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