Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine: Biography and Career

Denys Shmyhal — the path from business to leading the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Energy.

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Denys Shmyhal — a Ukrainian statesman who has progressed from leadership positions in business and public service to heading the government of Ukraine. After serving as the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Deputy Prime Minister, Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense, since January 2026 he has held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Biography, Education, and Scientific Activity

Denys Anatoliyovych Shmyhal was born on October 15, 1975, in Lviv.

In 1997, he graduated from the State University "Lviv Polytechnic" with a degree in "Management in the Production Sphere (Mechanical Engineering)" and obtained the qualification of engineer-economist.

In 2003, he defended his dissertation on "Regional Economy and Placement of Productive Forces" and received the scientific degree of Candidate of Economic Sciences.

Beginning of Professional Activity

From 1995 to 2009, he worked in managerial positions at enterprises in Lviv.

In 2009, he moved to public service. Until 2013, he worked at the Lviv Regional State Administration.

In 2014, he was appointed Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Revenues and Duties in the Lviv region.

Work in the Private Sector

From 2015 to 2017, he was an advisor, vice president, general director, and member of the Supervisory Board of LLC TVK "Lvivkholod".

In 2017, he transitioned to the energy sector. Until 2019, he worked as Deputy General Director for Social Issues at PJSC "DTEK Zahidenergo", headed the DTEK Burshtyn TPP, and also served as acting Deputy General Director for Social Issues at PJSC "DTEK Zahidenergo".

Public Service and Work in Government

In August 2019, by decree of the President of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal was appointed head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration. He held this position until February 2020.

On February 4, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

On March 4, 2020, Denys Shmyhal was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine. He served in this position until July 16, 2025. During this period, he was also a member of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the National Investment Council.

On July 17, 2025, he was appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine, a position he held until January 13, 2026.

On January 14, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine. On July 16, 2026, the parliament reappointed him to this position as part of the updated Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Activity as Minister of Energy

After his appointment, Denys Shmyhal stated that the key task is to quickly overcome the acute phase of the energy crisis and strengthen coordination of all responsible for the functioning of the energy system.

Among the key directions of the Ministry of Energy’s work, he identified the restoration of damaged energy infrastructure, creation of reserve capacities, restoration of gas production and gas transportation infrastructure, attracting international financial assistance, development of decentralized generation, strengthening protection of energy facilities, integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European energy space, and modernization of electrical networks.

At the initiative of the Ministry of Energy, a competition was announced for the construction of 1.5 GW of new highly maneuverable gas generation, as well as the introduction of several mechanisms to attract investments and simplify the development of new generating capacities.

Among the adopted decisions are increasing the quotas for renewable energy support for 2026 to 1 GW, introduction of long-term power purchase agreements (PPA), simplification of direct contracts between producers and consumers, and additional incentives for the development of distributed generation.

Awards and Honors

In 2024, Denys Shmyhal was awarded the honorary title Doctor Honoris Causa of Lviv Polytechnic.

In 2026, Denys Shmyhal was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th class for significant merits in strengthening Ukrainian statehood, a substantial personal contribution to the development of the state, and conscientious performance of professional duties.

The appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine was a continuation of his many years of career in public administration. The combination of experience in business, executive authorities, and the Cabinet of Ministers defined his professional profile as a manager involved in shaping state policy in the energy sector, restoration of critical infrastructure, and European integration of Ukraine’s energy sector.

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