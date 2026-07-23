How to distinguish a vegan product from a vegetarian one — what the label hides

The difference between vegetarian and vegan food products lies in the presence of ingredients of animal origin in the product.

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In Ukraine, legislation clearly distinguishes the concepts of "vegan" and "vegetarian" products. Although many consumers consider these terms to be the same, there is a significant difference between them — primarily regarding the use of ingredients of animal origin.

As explained by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, a vegan product is a food product during the production of which no ingredients of animal origin were used at any stage.

In contrast, a vegetarian product may contain certain components of animal origin. These include:

milk and dairy products;

colostrum;

eggs or egg products obtained from live animals;

honey and other beekeeping products — propolis, beeswax, etc.;

products obtained from the wool of live animals, including lanolin.

At the same time, to use the labels "vegan" or "vegetarian" on packaging, manufacturers must comply with certain requirements. In particular, at all stages of production and circulation, measures must be taken to avoid the presence of substances that vegans or vegetarians do not consume, except in cases of accidental contamination.

Moreover, manufacturers or persons acting on their behalf must not conduct research on animals involving the product itself or its ingredients.

Experts urge consumers to carefully study the composition and labeling of food products before purchasing. It is recommended to buy products only in specially designated places — grocery stores and agro-food markets.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukraine continues to harmonize legislation with European Union law in the field of sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

Two large-scale bills are being considered in the Verkhovna Rada — the main №15058 and the alternative №15058-1, which aim to bring Ukrainian rules closer to European standards in the areas of food safety, veterinary medicine, feed, GMOs, state control, and the protection of human and animal health.

At the same time, the Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU concluded that the documents only partially comply with the European integration course or require significant revision, and the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada expressed a number of comments on certain provisions of both legislative initiatives.