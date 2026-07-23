  1. In Ukraine

How to distinguish a vegan product from a vegetarian one — what the label hides

07:44, 23 July 2026 63
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The difference between vegetarian and vegan food products lies in the presence of ingredients of animal origin in the product.
How to distinguish a vegan product from a vegetarian one — what the label hides
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, legislation clearly distinguishes the concepts of "vegan" and "vegetarian" products. Although many consumers consider these terms to be the same, there is a significant difference between them — primarily regarding the use of ingredients of animal origin.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As explained by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, a vegan product is a food product during the production of which no ingredients of animal origin were used at any stage.

In contrast, a vegetarian product may contain certain components of animal origin. These include:

  • milk and dairy products;
  • colostrum;
  • eggs or egg products obtained from live animals;
  • honey and other beekeeping products — propolis, beeswax, etc.;
  • products obtained from the wool of live animals, including lanolin.

At the same time, to use the labels "vegan" or "vegetarian" on packaging, manufacturers must comply with certain requirements. In particular, at all stages of production and circulation, measures must be taken to avoid the presence of substances that vegans or vegetarians do not consume, except in cases of accidental contamination.

Moreover, manufacturers or persons acting on their behalf must not conduct research on animals involving the product itself or its ingredients.

Experts urge consumers to carefully study the composition and labeling of food products before purchasing. It is recommended to buy products only in specially designated places — grocery stores and agro-food markets.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukraine continues to harmonize legislation with European Union law in the field of sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

Two large-scale bills are being considered in the Verkhovna Rada — the main №15058 and the alternative №15058-1, which aim to bring Ukrainian rules closer to European standards in the areas of food safety, veterinary medicine, feed, GMOs, state control, and the protection of human and animal health.

At the same time, the Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU concluded that the documents only partially comply with the European integration course or require significant revision, and the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada expressed a number of comments on certain provisions of both legislative initiatives.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

 

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 5k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 6k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 6k
Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 10k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 12k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine: Biography and Career

Denys Shmyhal — the path from business to leading the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Energy.

How to Get a Partial Refund on University Tuition: Who Is Eligible for a Tax Deduction

Not only students but also parents who pay for their children's education can take advantage of this opportunity if they have official income and pay taxes.

Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

Judge Olena Poroshyna of the Synelnykove City District Court was held disciplinarily liable for systematically violating the deadlines for considering petitions for the release of convicts.

Owners of unauthorized constructions risk ending up with nothing: selling or inheriting is impossible, and compensation under “eRecovery” is not provided

When an unauthorized construction can be legalized through a simplified procedure, when the construction amnesty applies, and in which cases a much more complicated process must be followed.

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]