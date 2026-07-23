Notarial Services Abroad: What You Need to Know

Ukrainians were explained the issues of notarial services abroad.

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The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained to Ukrainians the issues of notarial services abroad.

“We are analyzing the two most popular instruments: signature certification and power of attorney issuance. What is the difference and what to choose?” the department noted.

Option 1: Certification of signature on documents

This is the most typical service. It is needed when you need to confirm that you personally signed a certain document.

When it is suitable: consent statements for a child’s travel, for obtaining a visa or other documents for the child, for registration or change of residence, for acceptance or refusal of inheritance, etc.

How it works: The consul identifies you by passport and certifies that the signature on the document was made by you personally in their presence.

Option 2: Power of attorney certification

If one statement is not enough and your interests in Ukraine need to be represented by another person, a power of attorney is issued.

When it is suitable: transferring rights to open a bank account, buying/selling or gifting property, representation in government bodies, etc.

How it works: You give written authorization to another person to perform legal actions or receive material valuables on your behalf.

We will tell you more about this service later.

Important to know before visiting the consul:

Document language: All documents must be written in the official Ukrainian language. Personal presence is mandatory. Can the document be issued remotely? Unfortunately, no. The law requires your personal presence only. What should not be in the documents:

- No erasures, additions, unapproved corrections, or pencil marks.

- The document will not be accepted if it does not comply with the law or contains information that defames a person’s honor and dignity.

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