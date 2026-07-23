Government approved the bill on exempting "eSadok" payments from taxation

The amounts of the monthly cash payment "eSadok" will not be included in the taxpayer's taxable income.

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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft Law "On Amendments to Article 165 of the Tax Code of Ukraine regarding the exclusion of the amount of the monthly cash payment "eSadok" from the taxpayer’s taxable income".

The bill aims to create conditions for combining parenthood with employment by providing state support to families with children in the form of the monthly cash payment "eSadok". It proposes to exclude the amount of the monthly cash payment "eSadok", provided in accordance with the Law "On State Assistance to Families with Children", from the total monthly (annual) taxable income of the taxpayer.

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