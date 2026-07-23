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The Ministry of Health Updated the Medical Care Protocol for Influenza Treatment

09:32, 23 July 2026 71
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The updated protocol will help apply unified modern evidence-based approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of influenza.
The Ministry of Health Updated the Medical Care Protocol for Influenza Treatment
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In Ukraine, the medical care protocol for influenza treatment has been updated. This was reported by the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

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It is noted that the highest risk of severe disease course is among children, elderly people, pregnant women, and patients with comorbidities.

The updated protocol is a practical tool for doctors that will help apply unified modern evidence-based approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of influenza.

The protocol specifically includes:

▪️ modern and clear algorithms for diagnosis, treatment, and patient monitoring

▪️ recommendations for prevention and treatment – annual vaccination is defined as the most effective method of disease prevention

▪️ modern approaches to the use of antiviral therapy and chemoprophylaxis with an emphasis on early treatment initiation for patients in risk groups to prevent complications

▪️ clear criteria for hospitalization and patient routing depending on the severity of the disease course

"The implementation of the protocol will promote the application of unified evidence-based approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of influenza, help doctors make informed clinical decisions, and provide patients with timely and quality medical care according to modern standards," the Ministry of Health added.

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