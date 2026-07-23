What to do if a person did not manage to submit data to the Electronic Employment Record Book by June 10

You can transfer the employment record book to digital format even after June 10.

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The Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Donetsk region explained what will happen to labor rights and accumulated insurance experience if a person did not manage to transfer the employment record book to electronic format by June 10.

"The process continues. You can transfer the employment record book to digital format even after June 10, 2026. There are no restrictions for this.

Your work experience is protected. If you did not submit documents by the specified date, your labor and insurance experience will not be canceled or lost.

Official status of the paper document. The paper employment record book remains a legal document. It continues to confirm your periods of work and is taken into account when arranging pension payments.

Information for pensioners. Citizens who are already receiving a pension do not need to resubmit or upload their employment record book," the Pension Fund stated.

What risks can arise from missing the deadline?

The Pension Fund emphasized that the main danger lies in the physical preservation of the paper document itself. If the data is not transferred to electronic form and the paper book is lost or damaged after June 10, 2026, restoring information about work experience before 2004 will be significantly more difficult. For this, one will have to contact archival institutions or resolve the issue through the courts.

The digitization of employment record books is carried out precisely to reliably protect information about your employment from any force majeure, loss, or destruction of documents.

The information stored in the databases of the Pension Fund of Ukraine guarantees that in the future your pension payments will be calculated quickly and correctly.

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