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How to obtain a duplicate birth certificate if the document was issued abroad

10:26, 23 July 2026 141
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International document retrieval takes some time as it is carried out through official correspondence between competent state authorities.
How to obtain a duplicate birth certificate if the document was issued abroad
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If the birth certificate was issued outside Ukraine, a duplicate certificate or another document of civil status registration can be requested in accordance with the procedure defined by Ukrainian legislation and international treaties. This was reminded by the Ministry of Justice.

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At the same time, there are situations when the document was issued by an authority in a country where international cooperation has legal peculiarities.

What needs to be done?

Contact any civil status registration office in Ukraine.

Specialists of the civil status registration office will determine which procedure applies in your case and, if there is an appropriate international treaty, will prepare documents to request a duplicate certificate or another document of civil status registration through the competent authorities of the foreign state.

It should be taken into account that international document retrieval takes some time as it is carried out through official correspondence between competent state authorities.

Is it possible to get the document faster?

If provided by the legislation of the respective state, the applicant may:

- personally contact the competent authority of that state;

- or authorize a representative by issuing a notarized power of attorney.

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