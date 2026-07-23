Judges from Donetsk and Luhansk Regions Seconded to Other Courts

The High Council of Justice extended the secondment of a judge from the Bakhmut Court and sent 8 more judges to other institutions.

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The High Council of Justice considered the submission of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine with recommendations on seconding judges to exercise justice.

In particular, the High Council of Justice decided to second for a period of one year:

Kudenkov Kyrylo — judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court to the Zhytomyr District Administrative Court;

Davidenko Tetyana — judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court to the Kharkiv District Administrative Court;

Plyasheva Kateryna — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court.

Sekirska Anzhela — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court.

Kyselova Yevheniia — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court.

Kachanka Oleksandr — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court.

Irmetova Olesia — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court.

Aheieva Olena — judge of the Sloviansk City District Court of Donetsk Region to the Oleksandrivsk District Court of Donetsk Region.

In addition, the High Council of Justice extended the secondment period of judge Nataliya Frolova of the Bakhmut City District Court of Donetsk Region to the Saksahansky District Court of Kryvyi Rih city, Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the High Qualification Commission of Judges proposed to transfer judges of the Sloviansk City District Court to the Kyiv District Court of Poltava for one year.

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