TOP-5 Legal Positions of the Supreme Court on Land Disputes: Boundaries, Lease, Shares, and Property Rights

We publish five recent legal positions that may be important for landowners, tenants, and communities.

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A land dispute can arise even between good neighbors. Someone may dislike a new fence, someone else may fail to agree on lease renewal, and somewhere old documents with technical errors caused the conflict.

That is why the practice of the Supreme Court in land disputes is constantly updated with new decisions. The "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" has collected five recent legal positions that may be important for landowners, tenants, and communities.

Land plot boundaries: one cadastral number is not enough if a dispute arises with a neighbor

One of the most common categories of land disputes remains conflicts between owners of adjacent plots due to overlapping boundaries. A notable example is the Supreme Court ruling dated February 4, 2026, in case No. 346/5857/23.

The essence of the conflict was that owners of neighboring land plots could not determine the actual common boundary. One of them, after re-preparing technical documentation, registered new coordinates of their plots in the State Land Cadastre. The neighbor disagreed and also ordered an expert examination. After that, one of the applicants was refused registration actions because the system recorded an overlap of land plots.

Each party insisted that their documentation was correct. The case included state acts, cadastral plans, technical documentation from different years, boundary agreement acts, and other documents. The Supreme Court noted that the court cannot mechanically rely solely on information from the State Land Cadastre.

The judges emphasized: if a real dispute arises between owners regarding boundaries, it is necessary to examine all available evidence – land management technical documentation, materials on establishing or restoring boundaries, state acts, results of geodetic works, and if necessary, land-technical expertise.

Separately, the Supreme Court stated a legal conclusion that according to current regulatory legal acts, the court is not empowered to establish land plot boundaries. The Supreme Court noted that boundaries of a land plot on the ground (on site) are fixed by boundary markers, so it is necessary to distinguish claims for establishing and restoring land plot boundaries.

The court’s task is to resolve the dispute about the violated right and determine whether the boundaries of land plots were correctly restored or changed according to land legislation.

As a result, the Supreme Court annulled the decisions of lower courts due to failure to properly evaluate all evidence. The case was sent for reconsideration.

Practical conclusion: if a conflict arises between neighbors regarding boundaries, the mere presence of a cadastral number or entry in the State Land Cadastre does not guarantee victory in court. The decisive factor will be the full set of evidence, not just the cadastral plan.

Lease agreement renewal: automatic extension may not occur

Many land disputes arise after the lease agreement expires. Tenants often believe that if they continue using the land and the owner does not object, the agreement is automatically renewed.

However, court practice shows the situation is not so simple. In the Supreme Court ruling dated April 29, 2026, in case No. 146/1220/23, such a situation was considered. The tenant filed a lawsuit demanding recognition of an additional agreement to the land lease contract as concluded. It was reported that in 2015, the applicant and the village council concluded a lease agreement for 6 land plots for 7 years, considering the rotation period of the main crop rotation, but in any case not earlier than the tenant’s harvest completion.

Since the lease term expired during martial law, specifically on August 3, 2022, according to the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Create Conditions for Food Security under Martial Law," it was extended for one year without the parties' consent and without entering renewal information into the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate, i.e., until August 3, 2023.

The tenant sent a draft additional agreement and continued using the land after the lease expired. The lessor did not sign any additional agreement.

The Supreme Court explained in detail that Article 33 of the Law of Ukraine "On Land Lease" provides two different mechanisms for lease renewal. The first is the exercise of the tenant’s preemptive right to conclude a new agreement. The second is renewal on the same terms by the principle of so-called "tacit consent." But even in this case, an additional agreement must be executed.

If the lessor refuses to sign it, the tenant must go to court to recognize such an agreement as concluded. The court also emphasized that tacit consent arises only when the tenant timely performs all legally required actions: notifies the lessor of the intention to renew, sends a draft additional agreement, and continues using the land plot after the lease term ends. Only under these cumulative conditions can renewal be considered possible.

Practical conclusion: mere use of the land plot after the lease expires does not mean automatic lease renewal. Compliance with procedure, timely correspondence between parties, and proper execution of an additional agreement are decisive. If this is not done, the issue must be resolved in court.

Lack of boundary agreement does not mean property rights can be canceled

Conflicts often arise between neighbors because one owner refuses to sign the boundary agreement act. This argument is often used to cancel decisions on land transfer to ownership or state registration.

However, the Supreme Court once again confirmed: the mere fact of not signing the boundary agreement act does not indicate illegality of land plot registration. This conclusion was reached by the Cassation Civil Court in the ruling dated May 7, 2026, in case No. 595/1845/23.

In this case, the plaintiff requested to cancel the decision of the local government body on land plot transfer to ownership and the state registration of ownership rights. The main argument was that during preparation of technical documentation, the land plot boundaries were allegedly not agreed with the adjacent land user. According to the plaintiff, the neighbor illegally occupied part of the mentioned land plot.

After examining the case materials, the Supreme Court noted that Article 198 of the Land Code of Ukraine defines boundary agreement only as one component of cadastral works, but the procedure itself is auxiliary. It aims to avoid technical errors and does not create or terminate property rights to land. The court emphasized that even if the adjacent owner refused to sign the boundary agreement act, it does not mean the agreement did not take place.

"Agreement on boundaries means that the adjacent owner was offered to sign the relevant act. If they refuse, the authority empowered to decide on privatization of the plot should consider not the mere fact of refusal but the reasons for refusal. If these reasons are solely hostile relations – they have no legal significance," the court ruling states.

Thus, in case of dispute, the mere absence of boundary agreement is not grounds to consider the privatization decision illegal.

Practical conclusion: if a neighbor refuses to sign the boundary agreement act, this alone does not mean the land plot is registered illegally. To cancel property rights, it is necessary to prove actual violation of land legislation, boundary overlaps, or other significant violations supported by proper evidence.

A land share cannot be lost solely due to technical errors in documents

Many land disputes today concern shares registered over twenty years ago. During this time, documents often reveal inaccuracies: differences in area, old cadastral numbers, boundary description errors, or other technical mistakes. However, the Supreme Court emphasizes: such defects alone do not indicate illegality of property rights.

This conclusion is contained in the Cassation Civil Court ruling of the Supreme Court dated June 10, 2026, in case No. 372/816/23. In this case, the plaintiff requested cancellation of state registration of the original land plot and all plots formed after its division. She believed the original plot was formed illegally, and subsequent division only complicated restoration of her rights.

The plaintiff claimed the original land plot was registered based on a state act that allegedly did not exist, so all subsequent registration actions were illegal.

Meanwhile, the defendants insisted that property rights were acquired legally and all operations were conducted according to current legislation.

Examining the case materials, the Supreme Court noted that in such disputes it is insufficient to establish the presence of individual inaccuracies or doubts about certain documents. The court must primarily determine whether such defects led to actual violation of a specific person’s rights. If the plaintiff does not prove that her right was violated, there are no grounds to cancel state registration of the land plot.

The court also recalled the legal position of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court: permission to develop a land management project or certain procedural documents alone do not create property rights. At the same time, technical inaccuracies in documents cannot automatically deprive a person of already acquired rights if they did not affect the legality of land acquisition and did not violate others' rights.

Moreover, the plaintiff, having received permission to develop a land management project in 2014, for eight years showed passive behavior and did not perform legally required actions to complete privatization – did not develop, agree upon, or submit the relevant land management documentation for approval. The decision to transfer the disputed land plot to her ownership was not made.

Under these circumstances, and considering the plaintiff did not prove spatial overlap of the desired land plot boundaries with already formed and registered plots of the defendants, lower courts reasonably concluded that the plaintiff lacked both registered property rights and real legal interest or "legitimate expectation" that could oppose registered ownership rights of others and be subject to judicial protection.

Practical conclusion: if technical errors or inaccuracies are found in documents for a land share, this does not mean property rights will be canceled. The court primarily assesses whether there is a real violation of others' rights and whether these defects affected the legality of land acquisition.

A tenant can lose land due to improper contract performance

Another category of disputes regularly reaching the Supreme Court concerns termination of land lease agreements. In the ruling dated May 20, 2026, in case No. 610/986/25, the Supreme Court considered a landowner’s claim against a tenant who for two consecutive years did not pay rent within the terms specified in the contract.

The land plot of over 9 hectares was leased for commercial agricultural production. The tenant explained violations by various circumstances, but courts of first and appellate instances established the fact of systematic contract breach and terminated it.

The Supreme Court upheld these decisions. The court explained an important distinction. If the tenant fails to pay rent fully two or more times, this is sufficient grounds for contract termination under paragraph "d" of part one of Article 141 of the Land Code of Ukraine. Even if the debt is later repaid, the fact of systematic violation is grounds for lease termination.

However, in cases of partial underpayment, the court applies a different approach. It assesses how significant the violation was for the landowner. If it is a minor difference or there is a dispute over calculation accuracy, automatic contract termination will not occur. In such cases, the owner may claim debt recovery, inflation losses, 3% annual interest, or penalties, but the contract may remain valid.

Practical advice for landowners

To avoid problems in case of disputes, lawyers advise: keep all documents confirming receipt or non-receipt of rent, check deadlines and payment procedures defined by the contract, document each delay with written claims, do not agree to oral arrangements to change lease terms, and in case of systematic violations, go to court as soon as possible without waiting for the contract to expire.

Properly documented evidence most often becomes decisive during land dispute court proceedings.

Modern court practice shows that success in land disputes depends not so much on a single document as on the entire body of evidence. Therefore, landowners should carefully handle document preparation, timely respond to possible violations, and keep all materials that can confirm their rights.

In case of conflict, do not rely solely on registry or cadastre entries – the final assessment is given by the court, examining all evidence comprehensively.

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