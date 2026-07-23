Ukraine received an IMF tranche of about 690 million dollars: where the money will be directed

The IMF transferred the second tranche to Ukraine under the new four-year program.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi reported that Ukraine today received the second tranche of about 690 million dollars from the IMF under the new four-year program.

"The funds have already been credited to the state budget and will be directed to support macro-financial stability, in particular to finance priority expenditures," he said.

It was previously reported that the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund completed the first review of the new program for Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The decision opened the possibility for Ukraine to receive about 690 million dollars from the IMF in the coming days.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.