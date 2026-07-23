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Pension may increase by 20%: who is entitled to an additional payment

15:32, 23 July 2026 101
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Residents of mountain settlements in four regions of Ukraine have the right to an additional payment, and from 2026 – also certain internally displaced persons.
Pension may increase by 20%: who is entitled to an additional payment
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Some Ukrainian pensioners are entitled to an additional monthly pension payment. This refers to the so-called mountain allowance, which amounts to 20% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work. However, this payment is not assigned automatically. To receive it, pensioners need to apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine with a request and confirm their right to the additional payment.

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According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of Mountain Settlements in Ukraine," citizens who permanently reside or work in settlements with official mountain status may claim the additional payment.

This concerns settlements in four regions of Ukraine:

  • Zakarpattia;
  • Ivano-Frankivsk;
  • Lviv;
  • Chernivtsi.

To be assigned the allowance, one must actually live or work in the mountain area for at least six consecutive months.

Also, internally displaced persons who actually reside in mountain settlements and meet the established requirements may be entitled to the payment. The size of the mountain allowance is 20% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

In 2026, this amount is 2,361 hryvnias, so the monthly additional payment is about 472 hryvnias. The payment can be assigned together with other pension supplements. For example, a pensioner receiving an age supplement after reaching 80 years can simultaneously receive the mountain allowance.

To receive the payment, a pensioner must:

  • obtain a certificate of residence in a mountain settlement from the local government body;
  • submit an application and necessary documents to the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
  • undergo verification of the right to the allowance.

After confirming the right, the Pension Fund assigns the additional payment.

Besides the mountain allowance, pensioners may be assigned age supplements. These are credited automatically after reaching the respective age if the pension amount meets the established requirements. The size of such payments is:

  • for people aged 70 to 74 – up to 300 hryvnias;
  • from 75 to 79 years – up to 456 hryvnias;
  • after 80 years – up to 570 hryvnias per month.

If a pensioner is entitled to several types of supplements, they can be paid simultaneously provided the legal requirements are met.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," Ukrainian legislation guarantees certain pensioners aged 65 and over a minimum pension payment. It is set at 40% of the minimum wage but cannot be less than the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that such an increase is carried out automatically but does not apply to all pensioners. To carry out the recalculation, one must meet a number of conditions defined by law.

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