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Volodymyr Zelensky revealed which position he offered to Yulia Svyrydenko

16:40, 23 July 2026 166
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The President explained that he considers the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the USA one of the key roles for the state, and named Yulia Svyrydenko as a candidate suitable for the level of this position.
Volodymyr Zelensky revealed which position he offered to Yulia Svyrydenko
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he offered the former head of government Yulia Svyrydenko to lead Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in the USA. 

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As Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv, he considered Svyrydenko’s candidacy for the ambassador position due to her contribution to concluding an economic agreement with the United States.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s ambassador to the USA must be a person of high state rank — the level of a deputy prime minister, minister, or prime minister, since this is one of the key directions of foreign policy.

Zelensky noted that Svyrydenko played an important role in preparing and concluding the economic agreement with the USA. 

At the same time, he added that there is "an offer for Svyrydenko to lead another direction." Zelensky did not specify what exactly this refers to.

The Head of State also reported that he offered the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov new options for further work.

According to Zelensky, Umerov currently faces three key tasks: participation in negotiations to end the war, work on the drone deal, and development of the Freya anti-ballistic system project.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada supported by 258 votes the draft resolution 15407 on the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Earlier, Yulia Svyrydenko stated that she resigned due to the need to renew the Cabinet of Ministers. According to her, this decision was made after a conversation with the President of Ukraine.

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