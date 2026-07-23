Salaries from 15 to 24 thousand hryvnias: Kyiv District Administrative Court announced vacant positions
16:26, 23 July 2026 170
A selection for vacant positions at the Kyiv District Administrative Court has been announced.
The Kyiv District Administrative Court has announced a number of vacant positions.
Currently, candidates are being selected for the following vacant positions:
- Judge’s assistant, 3 positions, salary – 24,834 UAH;
- Chief specialist of the cybersecurity, information protection and digital infrastructure sector – 1 position, salary – 23,464 UAH;
- Court session secretary of the documentation support and control department (registry) – 5 positions, salary – 18,771 UAH;
- Court secretary – 7 positions, salary – 15,017 UAH.
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