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Pseudo-agrarians appropriated over 60 million UAH of state compensation for non-existent equipment — fraudulent scheme uncovered

16:44, 23 July 2026 98
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Three individuals have been suspected of fraud.
Pseudo-agrarians appropriated over 60 million UAH of state compensation for non-existent equipment — fraudulent scheme uncovered
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Three individuals are suspected of embezzling over 60 million UAH of state funds allocated as compensation for the purchase of agricultural machinery. According to the investigation, the suspects used fictitious agricultural enterprises and forged documents.

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As reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the government program provides partial compensation for the cost of machinery and equipment purchased by agricultural producers. The state reimburses 25% of the expenses.

The investigation established that to receive payments, the suspects involved several enterprises exhibiting signs of fictitiousness. They submitted forged documents to one of the state banks — purchase-sale agreements, acceptance-transfer acts of machinery and equipment.

The total value of the allegedly purchased equipment stated in the documents exceeded 246 million UAH. After verification, it was established that the transactions were fictitious.

As a result, over 60 million UAH of compensation was transferred from the state budget to the accounts of these enterprises. Subsequently, according to the investigation, the funds were legalized through a series of financial operations.

Three participants in the scheme were notified of suspicion under articles concerning fraud on a particularly large scale, document forgery, and legalization of proceeds obtained by criminal means.

Another five individuals, who were founders of the fictitious enterprises, are charged with document forgery.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", residents of the village of Petrivske in the Izium district of Kharkiv region were suspected of fraud for illegally obtaining compensation under the state program "eRecovery." According to the investigation, a woman may have staged the destruction of her own house to receive funds for purchasing a new home.

According to the Kharkiv City Prosecutor’s Office, in spring 2023, the woman decided to apply for compensation for a house in the village. At the same time, according to the investigation, the roof of the house was dismantled before the start of the full-scale invasion, and the building itself was not damaged as a result of hostilities.

To create the appearance of a house destroyed by a Russian attack, the owner asked an acquaintance, for a reward, to dismantle the brick walls of the house. After that, she applied for compensation.

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