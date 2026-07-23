Deferment for the son of a missing serviceman: which documents need to be collected

Which documents confirm the right of the son of a missing serviceman to deferment from mobilization.

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The son of a serviceman who went missing under special circumstances while defending Ukraine can exercise the right to deferment from mobilization. However, a military registration document alone is not sufficient to arrange this. The legislation requires submission of documents that confirm both the family relationship with the defender and the fact of his disappearance.

Who has the right to deferment due to family circumstances

Citizens liable for military service can receive deferment from mobilization during a special period in cases defined by law. Depending on the grounds, such deferment can be indefinite or granted for a specified period.

One of the grounds is family circumstances, in particular the death or disappearance of a close relative during the war.

At the same time, the right to such deferment arises only when the deceased or missing relative was a serviceman. The death of civilians as a result of Russian shelling or other attacks is not a basis for deferment on this ground.

Which documents need to be submitted

Lawyers explained that to arrange deferment for the son of a serviceman who went missing, in addition to the military registration document, two other mandatory documents must be provided.

These are:

a document confirming family ties with the serviceman (for example, a birth certificate);

an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, which confirms the fact of the father’s disappearance.

These documents are necessary to confirm the right to deferment from mobilization on the relevant family grounds.

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